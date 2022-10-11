SCOTTVILLE — Hesperia came to town on Tuesday and handed Mason County Central's volleyball team a loss in three games, dropping MCC's conference record to 1-4.

Central lost, 14-25, 21-25, 14-25 to the Panthers.

"I thought in the second match that we were turning it around, but we couldn't pull back together for that third game," said MCC coach Erin O'Harra. "We are still working through some injuries amongst our players…"

Standouts for the Spartans were Tori Dunblazier with a perfect 15-for-15 on her serve receive and 8-for-8 in serving and was good for eight digs. Alayna Rafter had 11 assists on 57 sets, nine digs and 12-for-13 serving. Charlie Banks was 11-for-12 in serve receive and had 15 digs. Peyton Welch stepped up with 4-for-4 serve receive, 3 digs, 4 blocks and 11-for-12 attacks with two kills.

"We keep working hard and time will tell how we end this season," O'Hara commented.

Central's individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 9-10 serving, 8-8 serve receive, 11 digs, 1-1 attacks.

Charlie Banks: 3-4 serving; 11-12 serve receive; 15 digs; 10-12 attacks, 1 kill; 1 block.

Peyton Welch: 4-4 serve receive; 3 digs; 11-12 attacks, 2 kills; 4 blocks; 3-3 setting.

Alayna Rafter: 12-13 serving; 9 digs; 1-1 attacks, 1 kill; 57-58 setting, 11 assists.

Mikaylah McVicker: 5-5 serving, 3-5 serve receive, 1 dig, 0-1 attacks.

Aylin Davila: 3-4 serving, 7-10 serve receive, 11 digs, 1-1 attacks.

Ashlyn McKay: 1-1 serving, 2-3 serve receive, 0-1 setting.

Tori Dunblazier: 8-8 serving, 1 ace; 15-15 serve receive; 8 digs; 24-34 attacks, 5 kills; 2 blocks.

Riley Mast: 2-2 serve receive; 2 digs; 6-7 attacks; 2-3 setting, 2 assists.

Wren Nelson: 4-4 serving; 0-1 serve receive; 1 dig; 8-8 attacks, 2 kills; 5 blocks; 1 for 1 setting.