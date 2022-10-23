HESPERIA — Seeded seventh in the West Michigan Conference's Rivers Division going in to the conference tournament on Saturday, the Mason County Central volleyball team stayed in seventh Saturday at Hesperia.

The Spartans were defeated by Hart in the first match, 16-25, 15-25. Central then played Ravenna and lost, 22-25, 23-25, bowing out of the tournament.

MCC was led in serving by Tori Dunblazier with seven aces on a 15-for-17 serving day, in serve receive with 19-for-22, and in attacking with nine kills on 23-for-28 attacks. Alayna Rafter led in setting with 44-for-46 sets and 15 assists and two blocks. Riley Mast had three blocks, and Wren Nelson had eight kills on 20-for-21 attacking and 11 digs. Mikaylah McVicker was a perfect 13-for-13 serving, one ace and 14-for-15 serve receive.

The Spartans (13-19-1) will host a MHSAA district and will play at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, in the first round against Shelby.

Central's individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 6-9 serve receive, 3 digs.

Peyton Welch: 3-3 serving; 9-10 serve receive; 8 digs; 6-8 attacks; 1 block.

Alayna Rafter: 13-14 serving, 1 ace; 9 digs, 6-6 attacking, 1 kill; 2 blocks; 44-46 setting, 15 assists.

Mikaylah McVicker: 13-13 serving, 1 ace; 14-15 serve receive; 4 digs; 0-1 attacking.

Aylin Davila: 4-5 serving; 6-8 serve recieve; 1 dig; 1-1 attacking, 1-1 setting.

Ashlyn McKay: 12-13 serving, 1 ace; 1-4 serve receive; 8-12 attacking, 3 kills; 1 block; 2-2 setting.

Tori Dunblazier: 15-17 serving, 7 aces; 19-22 serve receive; 11 digs; 23-28 attacking, 9 kills.

Riley Mast: 0-1 serve receive; 1 dig; 16-18 attacking, 3 kills; 3 blocks, 4-4 setting, 2 assists.

Wren Nelson: 10-14 serving; 12-15 serve receive; 11 digs, 20-21 attacking, 8 kills.