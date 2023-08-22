Mason County Central is ready to start the 2023 football season on Thursday against an opponent the team has never faced before, Wyoming Godwin Heights, from the Ottawa-Kent Silver Conference.
“They will use their speed to their advantage,” said the Spartans’ first year coach, David Smith. “Their quarterback can scramble, and they will try to spread the field, so we are going to need to be prepared.”
Smith expects his team will see a four-man front and commented the Wolverines have a couple of big boys inside.
Central had a couple tough scrimmages against Oakridge and Spring Lake. Smith said, “I wanted them to see this caliber of team so they could see they have some things to work on.”
Smith was glad his players came out healthy from the scrimmages, indicating his guys played hard.
When it comes to game time, Smith says, “Things move faster in a game. The coaches are not out there and decisions need to be made quickly.”
“We have a game plan and we just need to stick to it and execute,” commented Smith. “After all, these are high school kids, still.”
Mason County Central has three seniors who work hard, Brayden Overmyer, Colten Sanders and Ethan Domin. They are quiet, but they lead by example. All three will play both ways, offense and defense, Smith said.
Peyton Merz, a junior, is the more vocal leader of the team, according to Smith, who also says, “Grayden Wilson is bigger and stronger than anyone on the team and needed to see the bigger players in our scrimmages, to be ready for what he will see in games.”
Originally, the Spartans were to play Frankfort at Frankfort in Week One, but that game was cancelled and Central picked up Wyoming Godwin Heights, at home.
A year ago, the Spartans had a win-loss record of 3-6, with 222 points scored. The Wolverines were 4-5, with 228 points scored.
“My goal is to find a way to get these first couple games, and get a good home crowd for our conference opener against North Muskegon in a couple weeks,” Smith said.