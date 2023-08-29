David Smith got his first win as coach of the Mason County Central football team last week over Wyoming Godwin Heights.
But that’s the furthest thing from his mind.
“It’s good to win any game,” Smith said. “It just means more for the kids. They haven’t won a whole lot of games the past few years. Winning the first game of the season is good for building momentum.”
The Spartans will head north to take on Manistee this week. Smith described the Mariners as “a power team.”
“They’re doing a couple different formations and than (what) they have in the past, but they still basically a wishbone team,” he said.
Running back Peyton Merz left last week’s game with an injury. Smith said he’s day-to-day.
Smith said he’d like to clean up some things on offense this week.
“We had a couple of motion penalties and a couple of blocking mistakes (last week),” he said. “So just a little bit better execution offensively.”
As for the Mariners, they’re coming off a 45-0 thrashing of Kalkaska. Coach Troy Bytwork was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We played like we feel we should always play,” said Bytwork. “That’s what we want to do week in, and week out. Pile up yards and stop our opponent. It’s relatively simplistic.”
Bytwork said he was impressed with what he has seen from the Spartans on film.
“I thought they got at it,” he said. “They have a couple kids who move around on defense.
“They are a power I team with two backs in the backfield. They’re going to try to pin you down and they’re going to try to run at you. The bulk of what they’re going to do is going to be on the ground, probably no different than us.”
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Mariners Field in Manistee.