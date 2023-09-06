Down a couple key players in the loss to Manistee a week ago, Mason County Central hopes the return of a couple of the injured will jump start the Spartans to a better showing as they face off against North Muskegon on Friday.
The Norsemen bring a 2-0 record to the game Friday, defeating Pewamo-Westphalia, 17-14, in Week One and Muskegon Catholic, 41-21, last week.
The Spartans are 1-1, defeating Wyoming Godwin Heights, 27-7, to start the season and losing to Manistee, 58-8, last week.
“Manistee hit us in the mouth right away,” said Spartans coach David Smith. “Our kids are young and we never got it back. Manistee played well and we did not.”
Smith explained Manistee is all about the run. They are power and physical, where North Muskegon is a totally different team. Smith believes North Muskegon is more of a finesse team.
“Both teams are good at what they do,” Smith indicated. “North Muskegon has a passing attack with a veteran quarterback and receivers.”
Mason County Central has young defensive backs and Smith hopes they perform.
“We are going to see how good our young guys are going to execute,” Smith said. “Our young quarterback has had to do a lot (because of the injuries). Having our back field guys back will be good and help our quarterback to play the game we had envisioned he could play when we started the season.”
Manistee plays a very physical game and Smith says, “We weren’t quite ready for the physical aspect Manistee brought.”
Central will see more of a spread offense on Friday and that is good for the Spartans.
Getting a consistent offense (with return of injured players) will help the Spartans.
“I’m looking to see how our kids respond,” Smith said. “I want to play better this week. Our first three games were tough and we knew that going in.”
Central hosts the Norsemen on Friday at Spartan Community Field with a 7 p.m. kickoff.