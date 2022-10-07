SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville community was rockin’ Friday night as the football game was the culmination of a week-long celebration of homecoming, and the Mason County Central football team put an exclamation point on the festivities when it defeated Hesperia, 50-0, at Spartan Community Field.

Before the game began, there was a homecoming parade featuring the homecoming court and that celebration led in to the football game and the honoring of the seniors and the crowning of the homecoming king and queen at halftime.

MCC (2-5, 2-3 WMC Rivers) and Hesperia (1-6, 0-4 WMC Rivers) have only played in football once before, back in 1961, when Hesperia won, 26-13.

The first kickoff of the game may have been an indication of what was to come as Mason County Central kicked off, and Hesperia struggled to field. Hesperia recovered, but the Spartans were close to recovering it.

In all, the Panthers turned the ball over five times, losing the ball on fumbles twice and being picked for three interceptions.

The first quarter was a series of turning the ball over on downs, both by Central and Hesperia, but at the 3:12 mark on the clock, the Spartans put together a 14-play drive that carried over the end of the first quarter and in to the second, when Central scored on a Peyton Merz carry that led to a touchdown with 9:24 left in the quarter. Will Chye carried the ball for the two-point conversion and dove for the goal line, extending his arm out to get the ball across the goal line.

“The first quarter had me worried there for a while, but we finally got some things clicking and some turnovers… I think we ended up with six turnovers tonight, and you’re not going to lose too many games when you force that many turnovers,” Central coach Scott Briggs said. “The kids played well and with homecoming and everything, it is a good way to put the finishing touches on homecoming week.”

Central kicked off to Hesperia and three plays later, it looked like the Panthers might score when sophomore Ian Fox caught a pass and found open field, but the Spartans’ Max Nichols turned on the burners and caught up to Fox and tackled him.

On the next play, the Panthers fumbled and Merz recovered the fumble for the Spartans with 8:07 remaining in the second quarter. On the next offensive play, Merz busted through the line and found the outside to score a touchdown and the Spartans were up 14-0 at the 7:57 mark. Central attempted another 2-point conversion but failed when the pass was incomplete.

Another interception was looming less than a minute later when Chye intercepted a short pass by Hesperia, turned and weaved his way to the opposite side of the field before being tripped up at the Hesperia 5 yard line.

The next play appeared to be a Central score, but the Spartans were given a flag for assisting the runner. The penalty was assessed and the Spartans were back at the 10-yard line with a first-and-goal. On third-and-goal, Merz scored on a touchdown when Kolden Myer provided a big hole for Merz to run through. The touchdown and another successful two-point conversion gave Central a 22-0 lead with 6:17 in the half.

Hesperia had some success over the next four minutes, running and passing the ball, but Chye intercepted another short pass by Hesperia and ran it 33 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-0 and a Jayden Perrone point after kick made it 29-0 at the 2:19 mark.

As the Spartans kicked off to the Panthers, the kickoff was misplayed, bounced off the receiver, and Tyler Thurow was quick to recover the fumble for Central at the 29 yard line. The Spartans turned the ball over on downs to Hesperia, but four plays later Central was back intercepting the ball again and with only 15.7 seconds before halftime, Chye passed to Landon Smith for a touchdown and Perrone’s point after kick was good again, giving the Spartans a 36-0 lead.

After the Spartans crowned Simon Shimel and Charlie Banks as homecoming king and queen, the Panthers kicked off to Central to start the second half with a running clock. After turning the ball over on downs in the first drive of the half, the Spartans recovered another Hesperia fumble at the 34 yard line with 6:01 remaining. Eight plays later the Spartans drove for another touchdown on a Perrone carry, followed by a point after kick that was good and Central had a 43-0 lead.

The fourth quarter began with the Panthers in a first-and-10 situation and three incomplete passes later, the Panthers punted to the 45 yard line, where Central’s Merz swooped in to catch the punt and returned the ball to the 35 yard line.

Thurow carried the ball to the 30 yard line, followed by Gustav McLouth’s carry to the 26 yard line for third-and-one. Braylin Thurow, playing quarterback late in the game, carried the football to a fourth and less than a yard. McLouth then carried the ball to Hesperia’s 20-yard-line for a first-and-10 and yet again to the 16 yard line. Braylin Thurow then handed the ball off to Tyler Thurow who ran the football in for the final touchdown of the evening. Perrone’s point after kick was good and the Spartans celebrated a 50-0 victory on a magical night.

“I’m happy for the kids, they all played well and played with heart. They deserve this win. We’ve had some frustrating games this year so you need one like this to give you the shot in the arm to finish out the last two games of the season,” Briggs said. “The seniors, to go out with their last game on this field, it will be a memory they won’t forget.”

Mason County Central plays again at 7 p.m., Oct. 14, in Shelby when they take on the Tigers in WMC Rivers competition.