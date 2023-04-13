HART — The West Michigan Conference'a Rivers Division showed a tight competition between North Muskegon and Ravenna with the Norse winning 198-199 as Mason County Central took fourth place and Hart placed sixth.
North Muskegon junior Avery Freeland and Hart senior Wyatt Dean each shot a 41 to claim medalist honors on Thursday.
Mason County Central's Ryan Budzynski came in tied for seventh with a 50 to lead the Spartans. Sophomore Chase Wood shot a 56, junior Wyatt Green a 57, Dakota Sterly a 63 and Bryce Thurow a 65.
Along with Dean's medalist performance for Hart, senior Jacob Hunt shot 57 and junior Jack Thompson carded a 60.
Shelby scored a 262 followed by Mason County Central with a 226, Holton with a 242, Hart with a 247 and Hesperia with a 251.
Hart and MCC will both be back in action on Monday when Hart travels to Grant for a 12:30 p.m. start and Mason County Central participates in the Shelby Invite at Oceana Country Club, also with a 12:30 p.m. start.