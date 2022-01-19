SCOTTVILLE — On a night honoring the Mason County Central’s girls basketball seniors, the Spartans led 39-8 at halftime and finished the game with a 61-12 win over non-conference foe Orchard View at home.

In a pre-game ceremony, Central honored its four seniors — Adria Quigley, Jaden Petersen, Abbey Lyon and Alivia Steiger. Coach Mike Weinert gave accolades for each, shared words their teammates used to describe them and presented them with a bouquet of flowers.

Weinert is particularly appreciative of the leadership this group of seniors has displayed this year.

“I have four really nice seniors. They fostered and created an environment to where the whole team communicates really well, gets along really well. They are playing for each other and really the seniors made that happen,” said Weinert. “They are really good communicators, and they care about their teammates. All four of them are trying to get better every practice and want their teammates to get better.”

Central (6-3) took a 17-6 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Spartans’ largest point total was in the second quarter when they scored 22 points. The seniors accounted for 14 points in the first half.

Sophomore Wren Nelson led all scorers with 22 points, followed by junior Charlie Banks with 12 points. Nelson also had eight rebounds and Banks had six assists.

Orchard View (1-9) was led by Grace Gardner and Hikari Katsuzawa with four points apiece.

The Spartans play at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they host West Michigan Conference-leading Hart. The Pirates are also ranked eighth in the Associated Press poll.

ORCHARD VIEW (12)

Steward 1 0-0 2, Gardner 2 0-3 4, Katsuzawa 2 0-1 4, Estelle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 0-4 12.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (61)

Quigley 1 2-4 5, Green 1 2-3 4, Banks 3 4-7 12, Petersen 1 5-6 8, Lyon 0 2-2 2, McKay 2 0-0 4, Nelson 10 2-6 22, Steiger 12-2 4. Totals: 19 19-30 61.

Orchard View 6 2 4 0 — 12

MC Central 17 22 13 9 — 61

3-point goals—Mason County Central (4); Petersen, Banks (2), Quigley. Total fouls—Orchard View 21, Mason County Central 13. Fouled out—Steiger, MCC. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 54, Orchard View 5. MCC JV scoring—A.Brooks 8, R.Brooks 2, Baker 8, Welch 18, Hradel 5, Dunblazier 2, Davila 5, Mast 2, Miller 4.