SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team took on a tough Montague team Thursday and dropped a slim West Michigan Conference game, 38-35.

The Spartans had a one-point lead after the first quarter, 12-11, and were ahead by four points after three quarters, but the final stretch of the fourth quarter was not favorable to Central.

MCC struck first when senior Adria Quigley scored at the 7:27 mark, followed by Montague’s Claire Meacham at the 5:05 mark. MCC hit two 3-point shots in the quarter and Montague hit one.

The second quarter was a low scoring affair with four points on the board for MCC and five for Montague, knotting the score at 16-all going in to the half.

Montague did not score after the 3:09 mark in the third, while MCC added a pair of 3-pointers by Jaden Petersen at 1:16 and at 5.6 on the clock. Petersen added a two to end the quarter up by four. The lead changed hands four times in the quarter.

The Spartans held the lead in the fourth by as many as five, but with 3:01 remaining, the Wildcats tied the score 31-all. MCC took the lead two more times and Montague tied the score twice. With 22.6 seconds remaining in the game, Montague’s Emma Dyer, a senior, sank both free throws to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game since the 3:09 mark of the third quarter.

The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 WMC) sealed the deal with 9.2 seconds remaining when Dyer hit the first of two shots at the charity stripe. While Central (1-2, 0-2 WMC) got the ball up the floor in those final seconds, they failed to get off a shot before the buzzer.

Quigley had six assists and three steals for the Spartans, Grace Weinert added three assists, Maxie Green had two steals and Nelson led the team with seven rebounds. The Wildcats took the rebounding battle with 27 compared to MCC’s 21.

“Very solid team and we played well against them,” said MCC coach Mike Weinert. “It is really tough on the girls, but I am so proud of them. What they went through on Friday in Hart to come back against, maybe, one of the best two teams in the league, and playing like this with no fear, I thought that was awesome.

“It stinks to come up on the short-end, but I have some really good seniors who are going to pick these girls up and they will make sure they know they just played a really good team and they were 10 seconds away from winning.”

MONTAGUE (38)

Peterson 0 1-2 1, Dyer 2 3-6 8, Osborne 1 0-2 2, Schwarz 2 0-0 4, M. Meacham 1 1-3 3, C. Meacham 7 4-5 18, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-17 38.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (35)

Quigley 1 0-0 2, Petersen 2 1-4 6, Weinert 5 1-1 13, Lyon 1 0-2 2, Nelson 4 2-2 10, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-9 38.

Montague 11 5 8 14 — 38

MC Central 12 4 12 7 — 35

3-point goals—Montague (1): Dyer. Mason County Central (3): Petersen, Weinert 2. Total fouls—Montague 12, Mason County Central 18. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Banks. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 42, Montague 24. MCC JV Scoring—Campell 4, Baker 4, Welch 9, Hradel 11, Dunblazier 5, Mast 5, Miller 4.