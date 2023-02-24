HESPERIA — Up by 20 points after the first quarter, Mason County Central went on to defeat Hesperia, 69-9, in a West Michigan Rivers girls basketball finale at Hesperia on Friday.

“It was nice to see everybody score,” said Spartan coach Mike Weinert. “It was fun to have everybody get lots of playing time.”

The Spartans carried a 39-5 lead in to the break at halftime and came out in the second half and got everyone lots of action as the Panthers were unable to mount an offensive attack against Central.

Friday was the final West Michigan Rivers game for both teams. The Spartans finished 10-2 for a second place finish behind undefeated Hart. Hesperia ended 0-12.

“It was a nice way to end our conference schedule by getting everyone in the scoring column,” commented Weinert.

Leading all scorers on the night were Central’s Wren Nelson and Jayden Baker, both with 10 points. Peyton Welch scored nine, Mallory Miller eight, Grace Weinert seven and Riley Mast with six.

Miller had six assists, Weinert had three steals, Aylin Davila pulled down six rebounds, Eva Hradel hauled in five rebounds and Welch had two blocked shots for Mason County Central.

Hesperia was led by Suny Logauen with five and Noelle Evers scored three.

The all-time series between the two teams began in 1978 and Central leads the series 15-2. With the win on Friday, the Spartans claim a 12 game win streak.

Two records from the history books fell in the game on Friday, Central broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a game, breaking the previous record of 11 in a game versus Manton on Sept. 14, 2006.

The Spartans also set a new record for the largest margin of victory with 60, previously the record was 58 in the same game with Manton in 2006.

The Spartans will have less than a 24-hour rest as they play at Evart on Saturday in a make-up game. The JV squad starts play at noon, followed by the varsity.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (69)

Baker 4 1-1 10, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Green 0 1-2 1, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Banks 2 0-1 4, Welch 4 1-2 9, Weinert 3 0-0 7, Hradel 2 0-0 4, Davila 1 0-0 2, McKay 2 0-0 4, Miller 3 1-2 8, Nelson 5 0-0 10, Mast 2 2-2 6. Totals: 29, 7-12, 69.

HESPERIA (9)

Evers 1 0-0 3, Logauen 2 0-0 5, Wishman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 1-2 9.

Mason County Central;22;17;12;18;—;69

Hesperia;2;3;3;1;—;9

3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Baker, Brooks, Weinert, Miller. Hesperia (2): Evers, Logauen. Total fouls—Mason County Central 2, Hesperia 8. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 42, Hesperia 16. Central scorers—Chye 19, Myer 9, McVicker 6.