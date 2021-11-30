SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team started out slow with its first score coming with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter, but it followed that quarter with solid scoring in each of the next three and beat Manistee, 42-31, in the season opener for both schools.

Manistee held a 9-2 advantage after the first quarter and were ahead, 16-6, with 2:40 remaining in the half. Then three consecutive 3-point shots by MCC, the last one with 13.2 seconds remaining in the half, cut Manistee’s lead to 16-15. The momentum changed, and MCC found new hope.

“We were wound really tight to start. We were not relaxed, and I think Manistee was pretty relaxed,” said MCC coach Mike Weinert. “When things fell apart, we tightened up even more. We got some fouls, and then we really tightened up.”

Two of MCC’s starters got two quick fouls early in the first quarter and sat the rest of the quarter. The rest of the team had to really step it up and cover for the absence of those players.

MCC was led in rebounds by Charlie Banks and Grace Weinert with 10 each. Weinert also had three steals. Adria Quigley added four assists, five blocks and two steals. Leading the Spartans in scoring were Jaden Petersen with 14 points and Banks with 12 points.

“I was really happy with how they came together. I thought everybody contributed really well. Charlie Banks had a really big night, got us a bunch of rebounds and putbacks. Jaden Petersen laid it up good and got us a couple good drives to the basket,” said Weinert.

Leading scorers for the Chippewas were sophomore Libby McCarthy with 10 points and junior Ashtyn Janis with six points. McCarthy also contributed by leading in rebounds with eight, had two blocks and two assists. Lacey Zimmerman led in steals with three and Allison Kelley also had three steals and two assists.

“The way we kind of looked at it, we won the game in the first half and they lost the game in the first half. Because we had a tremendous amount of great stops, and we played great defense in the first half, but we failed to take advantage and score at the other end. When you play good defense like that, you hope to have a better lead at halftime, and it just didn’t come,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott.

MCC’s slow start with only two points in the first quarter was similar to Manistee’s slow-scoring finish in the fourth quarter when the Chippewas managed only four points in the final frame, but it was not for lack of trying.

“I’m really proud of the girls’ effort. I thought they played a whale of a game. I know they are a little disappointed, but we can win a lot of games by just giving up 42 points and get some wins, but we won’t win a lot of games if we only score 31 points,” added Kott. “They battled and that’s all we can expect.”

MANISTEE (31)

Edmondson 0 0-0 1, McCarthy 3 3-6 10, Janis 0 0-2 2, Zimmerman 2 0-0 4, Ronning 1 2-4 4, Kelley 1 0-2 2, Whitmer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-14 31.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (42)

Quigley 1 0-0 3, Banks 3 5-6 12, Petersen 5 1-1 14, Weinert 1 0-0 3, McKay 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-2 4, Steiger 2 0-2 4. Totals: 15 6-11 42.

Manistee;9;7;11;4;—;31

MC Central;2;13;15;12;—;42

3-point goals—Manistee (4): Edmondson, McCarthy, Janis 2. Mason County Central (6): Quigley, Banks, Petersen 3, Weinert. Total fouls—Manistee 11, Mason County Central 18. Fouled out—none. JV score—Mason County Central 52, Manistee 17. Mason County Central scoring—Miller 16, Hradel 9. Manistee scoring—McCarthy 9, Samsel 4.