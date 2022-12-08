HOLTON — The Mason County Central girls basketball team traveled to Holton on Thursday to take on West Michigan Rivers foe Holton and were successful in notching a second conference win in the young season, 46-27.

"We got off to a slow start, but the girls picked it up in the second quarter," Mike Weinert, Central coach, said. "We came out in the third and had lots of energy and were pretty focused."

Wren Nelson was the leading scorer for the Spartans with 10 points, Grace Weinert added eight points and Charlie Banks, Evangeline Hradel and Mallory Miller all contributed six points to the balanced scoring attack.

Miller had five rebounds on the night, dished out three assists and swiped three steals. Weinert had four assists and four steals, and Banks had four assists and three steals. Riley Mast led in rebounds with seven rebounds, Nelson had six and had two blocked shots.

The Spartans (3-0, 2-0 WMC Rivers) outscored the Red Devils (1-3, 0-2 WMC Rivers) in the third quarter, 18-6, and turned the game around.

"I'm proud of how they were about their business in the third quarter," said Weinert. "It was a total team effort. Holton played hard."

Central is back on the court on Tuesday when they host Ravenna in another WMC Rivers game.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (46)

Petersen 1 0-0 3, Green 1 2-4 5, Banks 2 1-1 6, Weinert 3 0-1 8, Hradel 2 2-2 6, McKay 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 6, Nelson 5 0-0 10. Totals: 17 5-8 46.

HOLTON (27)

Bartolamealli 0 0-1 0, Boes 2 0-0 4, Goynes 0 1-2 1, Fowler 1 0-0 2, Crowell 1 0-0 2, Cannady 4 4-6 12, Greene 0 1-2 1, Robins 2 1-2 5. Totals: 10 7-13 27.

MC Central;10;14;18;4;46

Holton;7;5;6;9;–;27

3-point goals—Mason County Central (5): Petersen, Green, Banks, Weinert 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 16, Holton 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 33, Holton 7. Central scoring—Myer 11, Chye 7, Campbell 4, Haner 4, Sherretz 4.