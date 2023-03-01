HART — After a slow start and a tie score at the end of the first quarter, 8-8, Mason County Central scored 16 in the second to lead White Cloud at half by 10 and eventually win the Division 3 girls basketball district semifinal Wednesday, 54-29, in Hart.
“We started slow but got it going,” said Spartan coach Mike Weinert. “We played a lot of zone defense tonight, and the girls figured out the open areas pretty quickly and shut that down.”
Central outscored White Cloud, 16-6, in the second quarter and added 18 points in the third and 12 in the fourth to win rather easily.
Wednesday’s game was the 11th game played between the two teams, a series that began in 1974. The Spartans (19-4) own a 9-2 series record over White Cloud (8-13), including a 5-0 record in post-season play. White Cloud’s two wins against Central came in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, but Central now owns a two-game win streak.
The Spartans’ Wren Nelson led all scorers with 18, and Mallory Miller scored 14.
Nelson hauled in 10 boards while Eva Hradel had six. Miller dished out seven assists and swiped four steals. Grace Weinert had five assists and three steals in helping the Spartans to victory.
“I was really proud of the girls, with how quickly they passed the ball,” commented Weinert. “They worked really well together on offense.”
Weinert thought his team applied good pressure while deflecting a lot of balls during the game on Wednesday and he indicated the team hit the boards very well.
“Gracie (Weinert) and Mallory (Miller) really found people for open shots,” Weinert said. “As a team, we played good defense.”
The Spartans move to the finals of the district and take on the host, Hart, at 7 p.m. Friday.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (54)
Weinert 1 0-0 2, Hradel 7 0-0 14, Miller 4 0-0 8, Nelson 8 2-3 18, Mast 2 5-12 9, Baker 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 7-15 54.
WHITE CLOUD (29)
Gomez 1 0-2 2, Nicoleof 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 0-0 2, Deaton 1 0-0 2, Edwards 4 0-0 11, Reeve 3 4-4 10. Totals: 11 4-6 29.
Mason County Central;8;16;18;12;—;54
White Cloud;8;6;11;4;—;29
3-point goals—Mason County Central (1): Baker. White Cloud (3): Edwards 3. Total fouls—Mason County Central 6, White Cloud 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.