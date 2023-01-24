SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team rebounded from a slow start to do just enough to double the score on North Muskegon and win a West Michigan Rivers game on Tuesday in Scottville, 36-18.

“We were a little flat tonight,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “It’s hard to tell what the reason was for it but they pushed through and got the win.”

Central scored seven points in the first quarter to only four by North Muskegon, but for the last 4:42 of the quarter, neither team scored.

The Sparatns had a few too many turnovers in the first half, and the Norse were struggling with the Spartans’ defensive pressure.

“I thought we defended well tonight, but we were a little bit behind,” Weinert said. “It’s probably good this stretch is right now and hopefully it gets them focused and looking at our long term goals and tightening some things up.”

Central jumped out to a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter, scoring seven in just the first four minutes, but another scoring drought hit until Grace Weinert brought some excitement back with a 3-point shot with just over 31 seconds to go in the half and the Spartans were up 19-10 at the break.

MCC (11-2, 6-1 WMC Rivers) led at each break, but scored just enough to keep North Muskegon (3-10, 2-5 WMC Rivers) at bay and secure the win.

Central’s Wren Nelson and Mallory Miller led all scorers with 10 points each. North Muskegon was led by Grace Philpot and Lucy Fricke with four each.

Nelson and Miller also had seven rebounds apiece, Charlie Banks added six rebounds, Nelson had three blocks, Miller had two assists and three steals and Grace Weinert had five assists and four steals.

The two teams were playing for the 112th time, an all-time series that dates back to 1973 and with the win on Tuesday, the Spartans lead the series, 88-24.

The low scoring affair tied for eighth for the fewest combined points in a Central girls basketball game. The combined 54 points ties a game at Manistee, played on Sept. 27, 1973.

The fewest combined points for a game was in October 1973, at Ludington, when the two teams scored a combined 46 points.

The Spartans play again when they play host to Holton on Friday in Scottville.

NORTH MUSKEGON (18)

Philpot 2 0-0 4, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-0 2, Fricke 2 0-0 4, Buchmiller 0 2-2 2, Gaston 0 2-2 4, Hansen 0 0-1 0 Vinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-5 18.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (36)

Green 1 1-2 3, Banks 1 2-5 4, Weinert 2 0-0 5, hradel 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 0-0 10, Nelson 5 0-0 10, Mast 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 3-9 36.

North Muskegon 4 6 4 4 — 18

MC Central 7 12 8 9 — 36

3-point goals—Mason County Central (1): Weinert. Total fouls—North Muskegon 12, Mason County Central 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Mason County Central 29, North Muskegon 9. MCC JV scoring —McVicker 2, Myer 10, Chye 6, Haner 5, Sherretz 1, LaPointe 5.