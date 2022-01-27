MONTAGUE — Down 15-6 after the first quarter, Mason County Central could never close the gap in the 100th meeting with West Michigan Conference rival Montague, dropping the game Thursday in Montague, 50-39.

With the loss, Central still owns the lead in the series, 63-37, dating back to fall 1974.

“We were down by five to 10 points the whole game. They kept us at arms’ length. We stayed close, but we never could really close the gap,” said Mason County Central coach Mike Weinert.

Montague (9-3, 7-1 WMC) sophomore Kendall Osborne led all scorers with 18, half of them via 3-point shots. Claire Meacham added 14 for the Wildcats.

Wren Nelson led the Spartans’ scoring, followed by Charlie Banks with nine and Alivia Steiger with eight.

Nelson hauled in 10 rebounds, Grace Weinert had four rebounds, three assists and two steals and Jayden Petersen dished out three assists.

“The girls stuck to the game plan and defended pretty well,” said Weinert. “We didn’t let them get very many 3’s, but they got open for a few and knocked them down when they did.”

“This team is playing really tough and with a lot of heart. They are improving, but want to get over that hump,” commented Weinert.

The Spartans (6-5, 4-4 WMC) are back in action at 6 p.m. in Scottville when they host White Cloud in a non-conference match-up.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (39)

Quigley 0 1-2 1, Green 0 0-1 0, Banks 2 4-4 9, Peterson 0 2-2 2, Weinert 2 0-1 4, Nelson 7 1-4 15, Steiger 2 3-4 8. Totals: 13 11-18 39.

MONTAGUE (50)

Dyer 1 0-0 2, Stark 2 1-4 7, Osborne 6 3-4 18, Schwarz 1 2-4 4, M.Meacham 2 1-4 5, C.Meacham 5 4-7 14. Totals: 17 11-23 50.

MC Central 9 12 10 8 — 39

Montague 15 12 12 11 — 50

3-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Banks, Steiger. Montague (5): Stark 2, Osborne 3. Total fouls—Mason County Central 21, Montague 21. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Montague 41, Mason County Central 38.