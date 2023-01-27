SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central hosted Holton in a West Michigan Rivers game on Friday and jumped out to a 17-7 lead on the way to a 55-37 victory.

"We came out in a 2-2-1 press and got some turnovers off of that," said MCC coach Mike Weinert. "We moved the ball well at the beginning."

Weinert felt the girls took good shots on Friday and thought Jessica Peterson, Gracie Weinert and Charlie Banks had good games defensively. He also indicated Wren Nelson, Ashlyn McKay, Riley Mast and Eva Hradel carried the load in rebounding. Hradel had eight rebounds.

Weinert had six assists and four steals, Mallory Miller had three assists, Banks had four assists and Nelson had three blocks.

"We didn't box out that well in the first quarter and a half," said Weinert. "We tightened it up in the second half and it went must better."

The Spartans' Miller was the top scorer in the game with 16 points. Nelson added 12 for MCC and Hradel had nine. Leading Holton was Rayan Robins with 12 points.

Central (12-2, 7-1 WMC Rivers) is now 3-1 in the all-time series with Holton, (6-8, 3-5 WMC Rivers) a series that just began in 2014-15.

The Spartans play again when they host Montague on Tuesday.

HOLTON (37)

Boes 2 1-3 6, Goyings 1 2-2 4, Fowler 1 1-2 3, Conzemius 1 4-4 6, Cannady 2 2-2 6, Robins 5 2-2 12. Totals: 12 12-15 37.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (55)

Peterson 0 0-2 0, Green 1 0-0 3, Banks 1 4-4 6, Weinert 2 2-2 7, Hradel 4 1-2 9, Miller 7 0-0 16, Nelson 6 0-0 12, Mast 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22, 7-12 55.

Holton;7;13;8;9;—;37

MC Central;17;13;15;10;—;55

3-point goals—Holton (1): Boes. Mason County Central (4): Miller 2, Green, Weinert. Total fouls—Holton 8, Mason County Central 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 30, Holton 28.