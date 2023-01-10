SHELBY — Mason County Central traveled to Shelby on Tuesday for a West Michigan Rivers contest, scoring 25 in the second quarter on the way to a 50-24 win in Shelby.

The game was the 115th game in the overall series that began in 1973. Shelby leads, 72-43.

"We started out a little slow. We were a little stagnant for whatever reason," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "We need to move the ball with a purpose and we started to come out of it in the last of the first quarter and were a totally different team in the second quarter."

Weinert said he had the team switching defenses a lot and that helped.

"We boxed out well and hit boards well," Weinert commented. "We got the ball up the floor quickly and were moving and sharing the ball and creating opportunities.

"Gracie (Weinert) and Mallory (Miller) passed the ball really well tonight," Weinert continued. "I am proud of the team for sharing the ball and working together."

Charlie Banks led the Spartans (7-1, 4-1 WMC Rivers) in rebounds with seven and Eva Hradel added six. Weinert had five assists, four steals and four rebounds while Miller had five assists, three steals and five rebounds.

Central's Miller led all scorers with 13 and Hradel added eight.

The Spartans are back on the hardcourt on Thursday when they host Hesperia for Parent's Night.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (50)

Petersen 1 0-0 3, Green 1 2-2 5, Banks 2 0-0 5, Welch 2 0-0 4, Weinert 1 0-0 2, Hradel 4 0-0 8, McKay 1 0-0 2, Miller 5 1-2 13, Nelson 3 0-0 6, Mast 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-4 50.

SHELBY (24)

Schultz 2 1-4 6, Koltz 3 3-6 9, Davil 0 1-4 1, Brown 1 0-0 2, Freedman 0 1-3 1, Lee 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 6-17 24.

MC Central;9;25;16;0;—;50

Shelby;3;5;5;11;—;24

3-point goals—Mason County Central (6): Petersen, Green, Banks, Miller 2. Shelby (1): Schultz. Total fouls—Mason County Central 17, Shelby 12. Fouled out—none. Technicals—none. JV Score—Mason County Central 48, Shelby 19. Central scoring—Myer 21, Chye 15.