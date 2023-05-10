HART — The West Michigan Conference held a conference meet on Wednesday at Colonial Golf Club in Hart and North Muskegon won the team event with a score of 191 and the Norsemen’s Logan Pike took medalist honors with 42 strokes.
North Muskegon took the meet by placing four golfers in the top nine places.
Mason County Central junior Dakota Sterley led the Spartans with a 48 for eighth place, Ryan Budzynski shot a 56 for a tie for 14th and junior Joey Lund shot 57 for a tie for 16th place. Bryce Thurow finished with 60, Chase Wood shot a 64 and Nolan Langkamp had 69 strokes.
Hart freshman Braydan Baron led the Pirates, shooting 58 for a tie in 18th place, Ty Thomas, a sophomore, shot 60, Jack Thompson 61, Diego Escamilla 64, Bryce Jorissen 66, and Nikolas Michael 66.
Team Scores: North Muskegon 191, Ravenna 199, Holton 224, Mason County Central 228, Hesperia 238, Hart 245.