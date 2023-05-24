NORTH MUSKEGON — The Mason County Central golf team secured third place in the league standings after finishing second with a score of 184 in the WMC Jamboree in North Muskegon on Wednesday.
“I think maybe everybody… had their best score,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “We scored third place in the league comfortably.”
North Muskegon won the tournament with a score of 168. Hart was third with 193, Ravenna was fourth with 199, Holton was fifth with 211, Shelby was sixth with 212, and Hesperia finishes seventh with 238.
North Muskegon took the top two spots in the individual scores, with Avery Freeland and Ellis Archer finishing first and second with scores of 38 and 40, respectively. Hart’s Ayden Dodge finished third with a 41.
For Mason County Central, Ryan Budzynski finished tied for fourth by shooting a 42. Dakota Sterley finished tied for sixth with a 43.
Bryce Thurow finished tied for 11th by shooting a 47 and Joey Lund finished 17th with a 52 on the day. Sophomores Eva Hradl and Chase Wood finished tied for 21st and tied for 26th with scores of 55 and 56, respectively.
“It was awesome,” Genson said. “Bent Pine is not a long course, but it’s narrow and can be tight in spots. I was impressed with the kids.”
Hart sophomore Ty Thomas (48), junior Nikolas Michael (50) and junior Diego Escamilla (54) factored into the Pirates’ team score. Also playing for Hart was junior Jack Thompson (60).