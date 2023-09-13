Mason County Central has faced two tough teams in the past two weeks; dropping a pair of football games to Manistee and North Muskegon and this week, hopes Holton’s inexperience will present opportunity to take advantage and pick up a win.
“Holton is a young team,” Spartan coach David Smith said. “They run a little veer, trying to get a running game established.”
Central will have a couple key players out due to injuries this week. Center Dominic Grecko is out for a second week and full back Gus McLouth will also sit out the game. Smith will be looking to his players to fill in the gaps, expecting the team will step up.
Tyler Norton has already been called on to fill in positions he does not typically play, and this week he will be called on yet again, to play full back.
“Our kids are trying to get better,” said Smith. “They are practicing trying to build continuity in both our offense and defense.”
The Red Devils are coming off a 58-0 loss to Ravenna last week and will look to bounce back in a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division game.
“Like any young team, Holton is trying to limit mistakes,” Smith commented.
The Spartans will be looking to take advantage of any mistakes made by Holton when they host the Red Devils on Friday at Spartan Community Field.