SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central junior varsity baseball team played host to Whitehall in Scottville on Thursday, dropping the first game 15-3, but winning the nightcap, 7-1.
Eathen Huffman was 2-for-2 at the plate, scoring a run, while stealing two bases and Brinton Brooks and Zach Graham were 1-for-3 at bats. Both had an RBI and Brooks hit a double.
In the nightcap, Toby Reed was 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two stolen bases. Kaden Moore and Eli Smith were 1-for-3 with one RBI and Smith added a run and had a walk.
Easton Edmonson pitched a total of six innings for the Spartans, walking one and striking out 10.
Central's JV team hosts North Muskegon on Tuesday at 4 p.m.