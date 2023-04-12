SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's junior varsity baseball team started the spring season in grand fashion as the team took both ends of a doubleheader from Shelby on Tuesday in Scottville, 13-1 and 24-1.
Zach Graham and Kaden Ruiz shared pitching duties in game one. Graham threw three innings, striking out eight and walking two. Ruiz pitched two innings, with six strikeouts and three walks.
The two pitchers were supported by the offense with Toby Reed, Easton Edmonson and Brinton Brooks all going 1-for-1 at the plate. Reed and Edmonson scored twice and each had an RBI, while Brooks scored three runs.
In the night cap, Easton Edmonson pitched the two innings needed for the Spartans, throwing five strikeouts, walking four and giving up three hits.
At the plate, Edmonson was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Graham was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs and Drake McKay was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.