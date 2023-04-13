SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central and Whitehall's junior varsity softball teams played two close games in Scottville on Thursday as the Spartans pulled out game one, 14-9, but dropped game two, 10-9.
Mikaylah McVicker and Marriana Ramos led the Spartans on Thursday as each recorded a hit. Ramos also had an RBI, as did Payton Cory.
Madison Sherretz pitched a controlled game as she struck out three, walked five, hit a batter, but only allowed three hits.
In game two, Cory pitched and allowed nine hits, walked two and struck out four. The defense played well, recording only two fielding errors.
Offensively, Jordyn Melvin led the team with two hist and two RBIs. Also contributing a hit were Sherretz, Ellen Haner, McVicker, Izzi Grycki and Charlee Budreau.
The Central JV softball team will play again on Tuesday, hosting Newaygo at 4 p.m. in Scottville.