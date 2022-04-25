SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central'S junior varsity softball team won game one, 16-15, when it faced Whitehall on Monday, but dropped the nightcap, 20-5.
Madison Sherretz pitched in game one and also led the team with three hits and two RBIs. Lillian Gregory had two hits and an RBI and Mikaylah McVicker, Mariana Ramos, Anna Sterley and Kylee Dacey each had a hit. Anna Sterley had two RBIs and Mariana Romos had an RBI.
In game two, Mikaylah McVicker pitched and took the loss. McVicker also had an RBI. Madison Sherretz and Callee Bourgette each had a hit.