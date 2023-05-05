SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's junior varsity baseball team hosted Pine River and pulled off the doubleheader win, 8-1 and 8-7, in Scottville on Thursday.
In the early game, Zach Graham pitched five innings, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out four.
Tyler Norton was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run. Kaden Ruiz was 2-for-3 and recorded three RBIs.
In the nightcap, the game was tied at the bottom of the fifth inning. Brinton Brooks ripped a double to start the inning, Kaden Moore sacrificed Brooks to third and the next batter, Eathen Huffman hit the ball up the middle to score Brooks for the win.
Brooks was 1-for-2 with a double and scored twice. Huffman was 1-for-3 at the plate, and had the game winning hit for an RBI.
The Spartans will be in Ravenna on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to play the Bulldogs.