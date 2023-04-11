SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's junior varsity softball team hosted Ludington in Scottville on Tuesday and took both ends of a doubleheader, 16-6 and 18-2.
In game one, Olivia Parsons took the loss, pitching four complete innings. Parsons gave up 6 hits, 9 walks and 2 strike outs.
Ludington's Emma Eaton went 2-for-3 at the plate, Eva Flores was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs. Hailey Lundberg was 2-for-2 with one RBI.
In game two, Lundberg was the losing pitcher. Flores and Parsons also pitched for the Orioles.
Eaton was 1-for-2 at the plate, with an RBI. Maddie Enbody was 1-for-1.
Ludington's JV team will play in Hart on Thursday while the Spartans host Whitehall.