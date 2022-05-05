HOLTON — Mason County Central and Holton split a pair of junior varsity softball games on Thursday in Holton with Central winning the first non-conference game, 26-8, and Holton winning the second, 15-0.
Central's Madison Sherretz pitched game one and collected three strikeouts. Lillian Gregory led the offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Mikaylah McVicker, Izzi Gryicki and Calle Bourgette each had a hit and an RBI. Ellie Bendele and Emily Campbell each added a hit and Anna Sterley had an RBI.
In game two, the Spartans started Mikaylah McVicker on the mound and she had one strike out. McVicker was relieved by Madison Sherretz who pitched the last inning and she had one strike out.
McVicker had the only hit for the Spartans in game two.