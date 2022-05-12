Mason County Central junior varsity softball took on Orchard View's varsity softball team on Thursday and split the doubleheader, losing game one, 14-3, and winning the nightcap, 21-18.
Madison Sherretz pitched game one against the Cardinals, striking out three. Ellie Bendele led the offense with two hits and teammates Mikaylah McVicker, Lilian Gregory, Sherretz and Emily Campbell each had a hit. Campbell also had an RBI.
MCC won game two, 21-18. Mikaylah McVicker started on the mound for the Spartans in game two but was relieved by Bendele in the first inning. Sherretz relieved in the second inning and finished the game on the mound with a total of five strike outs.
McVicker led the team offensively with four hits and four RBIs. Sherretz and Campbell had three hits apiece, Anna Sterley and Grace Munoz had two hits and two RBIs and Mariana Ramos, Bendele, Gregory and MacKenzie Savich each had a hit.
Gregory also had three RBIs and Sherretz had two. Ramos, Savich and Campbell each had one RBI.