MUSKEGON — The Mason County Central junior varsity softball team won both games of a doubleheader, 20-6 and 22-14, against Muskegon Oakridge on Wednesday.
In game one, Payton Cory pitched five innings and struck three batters while allowing nine hits. She did not walk a batter.
Madison Sherretz and Jordyn Melvin both went 3-for-5 at the plate. Lexie Lapointe had two hits and four RBIs.
In game two, Sherretz got the start on the mound and went five innings, struck out three, walked eight, hit a batter, and allowed 11 hits.
She also went 4-for-6 at the plate with seven runs driven in. Cory went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.