LEROY – Traveling to LeRoy Pine River for a softball doubleheader on Thursday, Mason County Central's junior varsity team won the first game, 15-14, but dropped the nightcap, 21-15.
Payton Cory was in the pitching circle for game one, striking out four, walking three and allowing eight hits on her way to the win.
Offensively, Jordyn Melvina and Mya Thompson led the offense with three hits and four RBIs each. Anna Sterley, Cory and Mariana Ramos each had two hits and Madison Sherretz had a hit. Cory had three RBIs and one stolen base, Ramos had an RBI and Lexie LaPoint had a stolen base.
Sherretz pitched the second game and took the loss, striking out four, walking four and allowing 17 hits in the 21-15 loss.
Sherretz and Jordyn each had two hits and Sterley, Cory, Ramos and Raileigh Grycki each had a hit.
Ramos had three RBIs and one stolen base. Raileigh Gyrycki had two RBIs, Cory had an RBI and a stolen base, Charlee Budreau had three stolen bases and Izzi Gyrycki stole two.