CUSTER — Mason County Eastern volleyball opened the 2023 season by playing Mason County Central's JV team on Tuesday, in Custer, dropping the match in three games.
Both teams planned to play five games, regardless of how the best 3-out-of-5 turned out.
The Cardinals lost the first three sets, 16-25, 20-25, 17-25, but came back to win the fourth set, 25-20 and the fifth set was a barn-burner, but lost 24-26.
"The girls worked really well together tonight," MCE coach Erin Wittlieff said. "It took a bit to work out the first game jitters, but once we got settled they really pulled together and played well."
Individual stats
Kasey Gaudette: 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.
Mackenzie Wright: 13 aces, 3 kills, 5 assists.
Ashley Willoughby: 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.
Avery Crawford: 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists.
Makhia King: 1 ace, 1 kill.
Emma Figgins: 2 aces, 1 dig.