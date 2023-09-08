SCOTTVILLE — Defending West Michigan Conference Rivers Division Champions, North Muskegon, jumped out to a 29-0 first half lead, before Mason County Central could score in the second half, but the final score belonged to the Norsemen, 49-12, on Friday at Spartan Community Field in Scottville.
The two schools faced off for the 80th time in a series that began in 1936. With the win, North Muskegon improved to 66-12-2 against the Spartans and increased to an eight game win streak, dating back to 2015, when Central won, 40-14. The Spartans have won two games in the last 19 meetings with the Norsemen.
While North Muskegon jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first minute and a half of the first quarter, the Spartans had opportunities to make an impact, but failed to convert.
After the Norsemen’s score, Central put together a 10-play drive with two first downs before turning the ball over on downs.
“We played (in the first half), in spots, pretty good and we executed and we were in the right spots,” Spartan coach David Smith said. “Some …young mistakes, you know, drive killers… and we can’t do that.”
North Muskegon’s second play from scrimmage led to a Spartan interception when sophomore Zach Graham deflected the Norsemen’s pass in to the waiting hands of senior teammate Ethan Domin.
Central could not take advantage of the interception and punted the ball back to North Muskegon. Both teams followed the same routine and finished the quarter with visiting North Muskegon holding a 7-0 lead.
“It’s not anybody trying to mess up. That is the frustrating thing,” commented Smith.
Central is inexperienced and Smith mentioned he wished games against the teams with North Muskegon’s caliber would come later in the season, after his young team had time to gain some experience.
The Norsemen took just six plays to score at the start of the second quarter. Senior Alec Newville caught a pass on a second-and-10 on the 24 yard line, caused a missed tackle and then ran the football to the 1 yard line.
After Newville’s set-up, freshman wide receiver, Cullen Bartos carried the ball in for a touchdown with 8:35 remaining in the first half. Junior Owen Booth kicked the point after and the Norse were up 14-0.
The Spartans were gaining some ground, putting together a seven-play drive, but picked up a penalty and then fumbled the ball. North Muskegon recovered.
The fumble was recovered on the MCC 30 yard line and on the next play, North Muskegon junior quarterback James Young hit Bartos on a 72-yard pass, who scampered up the sideline for a touchdown with 5:45 in the half. The point after was good and North Muskegon led 21-0.
Even with the 21 point lead, the Norse were not done. With just 1:40 remaining in the half, North Muskegon struck again. Senior Landon Christensen took a 4th and four on the 34 yard line in for a touchdown. The Norsemen converted on a two-point conversion attempt when Booth passed to junior Chuck Meyers and the lead was 29-0.
The second half began with an onside kick that was recovered by North Muskegon. While the play was executed well, Central was caught off-guard, but bounced back, forcing the Norse to punt.
Later in the third, North Muskegon ate up over three minutes on a seven-play drive, culminating in a completed pass to Christensen, who ran the ball in for a touchdown. With the kick dividing the uprights, North Muskegon was ahead 36-0 at the 5:37 mark of the third quarter.
North Muskegon scored yet again, with just 1:17 in the third to lead 43-0, but the Spartans were not giving up just yet. Central junior Peyton Merz, back from an injury in the opening game of the season, ran the kickoff to the Central 29 yard line. Merz got the call on the very next play and scored on a 71-yard touchdown run to put the Spartans on the scoreboard.
The two-point conversion attempt failed and the score was 43-6, North Muskegon.
At 9:45 in the fourth, Central put together an 11-play scoring drive. Senior Eathen Huffman hauled in a 16-yard pass at 3:37 to cut North Muskegon’s lead to 43-12. The two point conversion failed.
A highlight for the Spartans’, with 3:36 left to play in the fourth, came when North Muskegon’s Tristan Thomas broke free in the open field and was on his way to a touchdown when Central’s Domin gained ground and tackled Thomas to the ground.
North Muskegon’s Bartos would score just three plays later for a 49-12 lead. The conversion attempt failed and the Spartans played the next 1:48 without a score.
Central’s Merz gained 153 yards on 32 attempts and a touchdown. Gus McLouth gained 33 yards on nine attempts. Merz was playing after sitting out with an injury sustained in the opening game of the season.
“My injured player, Merz, was out there playing like a warrior,” said Smith.
North Muskegon’s Bartos scored two touchdowns on 51 yards in 14 attempts.
Central ran 52 plays, gaining a total of 206 yards, with 190 yards coming in rushing yardage. The Norsemen ran 43 plays, good for 405 total yards, 278 yards in passing and 127 rushing.
The Spartans were called for seven penalties for 40 yards.
Central hosts Holton next Friday and Smith hopes to even the team’s record at 2-2.
“I want those results,” said Smith. “It’s not for me. It’s for these kids. I want these kids and this community to understand what winning is.”