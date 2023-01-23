SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central saw a six-point first quarter lead evaporate in the second quarter in a non-conference loss to Fremont Monday night, 72-61, in Scottville.

The Spartans owned a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Packers had a 22-point second quarter to own a 32-22 lead at halftime.

Central senior Jayden Perrone had nine points in the first quarter to jump start the Spartans to take a 16-10 lead, but at 3:50 remaining in the second quarter, Fremont senior Jordan McDonald hit a shot that tied the game at 20-all.

The Spartans would pull ahead by two, only to have the game tied up again with just under two minutes left on the clock and in the span of just under a minute and a half, the Packers scored 10 points to end the quarter up, 32-22.

The 16 point differential in that second quarter sunk the Spartans as the second half ended up a one-point ball game.The Packers (5-4) scored 40 and MCC (9-2) scored 39.

“They were able to drive us a little bit, it was tough,” said Spartan coach Tim Genson. “Take out that segment of two minutes to finish the second (quarter) and that was the difference in the game.”

Fremont’s Chaz Miller, a junior, scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, eight on free throws. Teammate Jordan McDonald led all scorers with a game-high 21 points, followed by Miller who ended the game with 20 points. Gavin Richards chipped in with 15.

Leading the Spartans in scoring was senior Will Chye with 19 points, followed by Perrone with 17. Chye also had five assists and five rebounds and Perrone had five rebounds. Landon Smith led the Spartans with seven rebounds.

The Packers picked up the victory in the first-ever match-up between the two schools.

Central is back in action on Wednesday when they take on Orchard View in a game played at Ferris State University.

FREMONT (72)

DeBlake 3 3-4 10, Miller 4 10-11 20, Mellema 1 4-5 6, Richards 7 1-4 15, J.McDonald 10 1-1 21. Totals: 25 19-25 72.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (61)

Chye 9 1-1 19, T.Thurow 1 3-4 6, Smith 3 0-0 6, Perrone 6 4-9 17, Cole 0 1-2 1, VanderHaag 3 0-0 8, Myer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 9-16 61.

Fremont 10 22 16 24 — 72

MC Central 16 6 22 17 — 61

3-point goals—Fremont (3): Miller 2, DeBlake. Mason County Central (4): VanderHaag 2, Perrone, T.Thurow. Total fouls—Fremont 14, Mason County Central 20. Fouled out—Fremont: J.McDonald. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Mason County Central 54, Fremont 40. MCC JV Scoring—VanderHaag 15, Norton 10, Munoz 7, Merz 7, Lopez 7, Huffman 6, Lange 2. Freshmen score—Mason County Central 40, Fremont 37. MCC freshmen Scoring—Graham 13, Ruiz 10, Etchison 4, Bennetts 4, Reed 4, Peters 3, Smith 2.