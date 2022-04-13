BENZONIA — Mason County Central scored a goal early in the soccer match, but it was not enough to hold off Benzie, as the Huskies answered with six goals of their own to take a 6-1 non-conference victory on Wednesday in Benzie.
Spartan Charlie Banks scored Central's lone goal. Adria Quigley took three shots on goal in the game, Bronwyn Stevens took three shots in the first half and Mya Sterley took one shot in the second.
Goalkeeper Gabby Jensen saved nine shots at goal and allowed six goals in the game.