HART — Mason County Central placed eight wrestlers in to the medal rounds at the Bosse Memorial Invite in Hart on Saturday.

MCC junior Zane McCabe defeated Carter Hensley of Three Rivers, 11-7, in the finals.

“Zane wrestled really well today,” MCC wrestling coach Kendel Trim said.

Sophomore Hunter Sanford made the finals, but lost to Talan Flowers from Three Rivers.

“Hunter moved up from 113 today to see better competition, and we weren’t disappointed,” commented Trim.

Sanford defeated Roan Cooper in the semifinals.

MCC sophomore Brinton Brooks finished fourth at 132 whiel Colter Kirchner and Brayden Overmyer placed fifth place.

In sixth place were Nyvaeah Wendt at 113, Parker Overmyer at 157 and sophomore Gradyn Wilson at 285.

“This is a fun team to coach. The wrestlers are learning fast. It seems like they make big leaps every time they step on the mat,” Trim mentioned.

The Spartans are back on the mat for the Traverse City Central Holiday tournament. The girls compete on Thursday and the boys wrestle on Friday.