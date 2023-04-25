HOLTON — Mason County Central and Hart golf teams participated in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division jamboree at Holton on Tuesday, with the Spartans claiming third place and the Pirates, seventh.
Ravenna won the meet with a team score of 192. Central had 206 and Hart a 234.
Ravenna senior Peyton Block shot a 44 for medalist honors. Tying for sixth place was Dakota Sterley, an MCC junior, with 48 strokes.
“It was our second time taking third,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “I was really happy with Dakota. This is Dakota Sterley’s first year playing. He’s shown some nice improvement from our first match to our 18-hole match in miserable conditions in Shelby and breaking 50 for the first time tonight.
“Bryce Thurow had a nice improvement in the last two matches, which is good to see.”
Genson said the conditions were fairly good, too, for the golfers.
“It was a decent night. It got really chilly as the night progressed.”
Central's Ryan Budzynski and Bryce Thurow shot 52 for a three-way tie for 11th place with Holton's Anthony Beattie.
The Spartans had three additional finishers on Tuesday, Wyatt Green (54), Chase Wood (56) and Eva Hradl (61).
Hart was led by junior Jack Thompson with 54 strokes. Josue Salgado (59), Zane Thomas (59), Jacob Hunt (62), Ty Thomas (63) and Aiden DuMont (66) all played.
The Spartans and Pirates will be back on the course on Thursday when they travel to Fremont to play in another WMC jamboree at Waters Edge Golf Course at 3:30 p.m. with the event being hosted by Hesperia.
Team Results: Ravenna 192, Holton 202, Mason County Central 206, North Muskegon 208, Hesperia 208, Shelby 211, Hart 234.