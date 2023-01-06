SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team needed a maximum effort to rally past Ravenna in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in West Michigan Rivers play Friday, 58-54.

It took the Spartans until halfway through the final quarter before they gained the first lead of the game, 49-48. From there, Central kept the lead and remained undefeated.

Ravenna (1-6, 1-3 WMC Rivers) played far beyond the win-loss record it brought to the floor. Central (6-0, 3-0 WMC Rivers) lost the battle in the paint in the first quarter, down by nine, 11-2, with just 2:48 remaining in the quarter.

The Spartans fought back and with 1.9 seconds left, junior Braylin Thurow sank a 3-point shot to bring Central within two, 14-12, to end the quarter. Will Chye led all scorers with six in the first quarter.

Ravenna’s Hunter Hogan hit a 3-point shot with a minute and a half off the clock to start the scoring in the second quarter and 20 seconds later Chye added a three of his own.

Jayden Perrone tied up the game, 17-17, on a drive to the basket and Perrone tied the game again, 19-19, on a pair of free throws at the 2:21 mark. But Ravenna hit for seven points in the final two minutes to go up 26-21 at the half.

Early on in the game, the Spartans were giving up too much ground on drives to the hoop, and Ravenna was playing a tough zone defense, packing the middle and forcing Central to take shots from the perimeter.

“We were really getting pushed around inside by the dogs,” commented Central assistant Pat Chye, who was filling in for an ill coach Tim Genson. “Once we switched to a zone and kind of forced them out it gave us a balance in the game.”

In the third quarter, Ravenna build a lead of as much as 11 points, but Chye hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 remaining in the quarter and sank two free throws with 24 seconds to bring Central within seven, 39-46.

The atmosphere from the home crowd, the pep band rockin’ the house and the student section raising the roof, all added to the dynamic atmosphere that Central’s players seemed to feed off in the final quarter.

Chye hit for three buckets in just over two minutes to start the quarter and brought the team within two, 45-47.

With 3:54 remaining in the fourth, Chye hit for a 3-point goal and the lead, 49-48. In just over two minutes, there were 16 combined shots taken from the charity stripe and only seven were good from the two teams.

Central won for the 78th time in a 105-game series that began in the 1969-70 season. The game was fast-moving and defensively hard-fought. Both teams were fighting for the conference win to the bitter end.

“It was exciting. The fans definitely got their money’s worth tonight,” Chye said. “We have to give credit to Caleb Schultz, who is doing a great job with the band. It really helps the atmosphere. There is no better place to be on a Friday night.”

Central’s Chye contributed 13 in the final stanza to finish the game leading all scorers with 29. Chye entered the game on Friday just 37 points shy of 1,000 career points.

Perrone, another Spartan senior had some clutch baskets and finished the night with 12 points, going 4-for-4 from the line.

Chye led the team with 15 rebounds and Perrone added 11.

“I really put a lot on William and Jayden’s shoulders,” Chye said. “I told them they had been here before and I want the ball in your hands and you are going to finish this game.”

Ravenna junior Wyatt Young had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Another junior, Blake Homoly added 10.

The Spartans are home on Tuesday when they host White Cloud.

RAVENNA (54)

Homoly 2 5-10 10, Mabrit 2 0-0 5, May 2 2-4 8, Forsythe 1 1-2 4, Hogan 2 0-0 5, Schullo 4 1-2 9, Young 5 3-5 13. Totals: 18 11-23 54.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (58)

Chye 9 8-13 29, T.Thurow 0 0-1 0, B.Thurow 1 0-0 3, Perrone 4 4-4 12, Cole 0 1-2 1, Sterley 4 0-0 8, VanderHaag 1 1-2 4, Myer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 15-24 58.

Ravenna;14;12;20;8;—;54

MC Central;12;9;18;19;—;58

3-point goals—Ravenna (6): Hogan, May 2, Homoly, Mabrito, Forsythe. Mason County Central (5): Chye 3, B.Thurow, VanderHaag. Total fouls—Ravenna 18, Mason County Central 18. Fouled out—Ravenna: Forsythe. Technical fouls—Mason County Central: bench. JV score—Mason County Central 51, Ravenna 31. MCC JV scoring—VanderHaag 15, Norton 12, Lange 3, Huffman 2, Williams 2, Merz 3, Glamzi 2, Munoz 12.