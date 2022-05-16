KINGSLEY — Mason County Central's girls soccer team was able to get several shots off on goal on Monday but failed to score as it dropped a non-conference match to Kingsley, 5-0.
In the first half, Bronwyn Stevens had three shots on goal, Adria Quigley had two and Lily Stone one, but all six shots were either knocked away or missed the goal according to Central coach April Gajewski.
In the second half, Emily Herndon and Madison Kaiser each took a shot at goal and Adria Quigley had three shots, but none of the shots made it through for a goal.
Goalkeeper Gabby Jensen defended six shots at goal, allowing two for scores.