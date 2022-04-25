MANISTEE — Mason County Central traveled to Manistee to play gor;s soccer on Monday and while the Spartans were only down 2-0 in the first half, the Chippewas scored four more goals in the second to win 6-0.

Spartan goalkeeper Gabby Jensen saved five shots on goal and allowed two goals in the first half, one of those a penalty shot. Unfortunately, Central did not get off any shots on goal on Monday.

In the second half, Jensen saved nine shots and allowed four goals, one was a penalty shot.

"Central's girls fought to get the ball on Manistee's offensive side, it just didn't work out for them to keep it there," said Central coach April Gajeski.

