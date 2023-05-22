SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central softball team defeated Ludington, 12-10, during a benefit "Pink Out" game on Monday night at the MCC softball diamond.
The Pink-Out game was a benefit game for Central eighth grader Aubrianne Bailey, who is battling cancer. She is the daughter of Amanda Franklin and Craig Bailey. The game also benefited the family of Central freshman Charlee Budreau's uncle's family, the Behmlanders.
"I was elated to see Ludington come in pink uniforms," said Mason County Central coach John Blake. "I didn't know they were going to do that so that was something really special."
Ludington got out to a 6-1 lead before MCC scored eleven runs in the third inning. The Orioles tried to mount a comeback, but it wasn't enough.
"This was a good game to play," Ludington softball coach Sierra Holmes said. "The girls had a lot of energy all night. I have to credit Mason County Central because they took advantage of our mistakes in that third inning, and when we gave them extra outs, they hit the ball hard."
Ludington's Madelyn Kenyon pitched a complete game. All 12 runs she allowed were unearned.
At the plate, Kenyon went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and three runs scored. Ayiana Rangel went 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Mason County Central's Wren Nelson pitched all seven innings for the win. She struck out 11, allowed 14 hits, gave up three walks and allowed five earned runs of the total 10 runs.
The Spartans were led by Emily Adams at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate and a run scored. Alex Luttrell and Aubry Chye were 2-for-4. Chye had three RBIs and nearly had a home run when the ball hit the outfield fence in the air for a double.
Central also had contributions from Maxie Green, who had a double, Gerilyn Soberalski with two runs scored, Riley Mast with a double and Gracie Weinert who was 1-for-1 at the plate.
"It was interesting to have a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader," said Blake. "We are considering making this a regular (occurrence), perhaps a home and away event with Ludington each year."
Blake added, "I want to thank Ludington for being a part of this and a thank you to all who participated in the events. I am so glad to be in a position to make something like this happen and help someone out."
The Spartans host Holton on Tuesday for a West Michigan Conference Rivers game starting at 4 p.m.