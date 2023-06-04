HART — The Mason County Central softball team fell to Hart, 10-7, in an MHSAA Division 3 district final on Saturday.
It was a hot and humid Saturday afternoon. Temperatures were in the low to mid-80s, making it uncomfortable to play in.
As far as the game itself, Central got out to a 5-3 lead with some timely hitting and a couple Hart errors. Then in the third inning, lightning struck — literally.
Thunderstorms entered the area, and the game was delayed for about two hours. Central softball coach John Blake said the delay definitely affected how the game played out.
"The break really hurt us," Blake said. "I think it took our adrenaline out of the way and gave (Hart) time to rest and prepare and come back on us."
After Central tacked on a run out of the delay, Hart quickly responded with two runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to take the lead. It would never look back from there.
"This is a team that we should have beat four times now," Blake said. "We had the lead going deep into the game. My girls just have a tough time letting things go in and out of their head. One mistake happens and they start dragging their feet and looking down and defeated, and I've been trying to push them and tell them all year long that we're never out of it and to keep fighting.
"They tried, but it just wasn't enough."
Despite the loss, Blake said he likes where the program is at. Central had 36 girls sign up for softball this season, which was a record.
"We had JV all season where a lot of schools didn't," he said. "Our program looks good, it really does. Today is a very disappointing loss. I feel like we should have won, I feel like we should be district champions right now. But the future of Spartan softball is strong and getting better."