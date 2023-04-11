SHELBY — Mason County Central traveled to Shelby on Tuesday to take on the Tigers in a West Michigan Conference Rivers contest and won both games of the doubleheader, 21-2 in three innings and 18-3 in three innings.
In game one, Central had eight of nine starters record a hit and the ninth player drew three walks on the way to a mercy-shortened victory.
Wren Nelson was the winning pitcher, throwing the three innings, striking out seven, giving up three walks, three hits and two runs, one earned.
Riley Mast had a triple in the game, with three RBIs. Emily Adams was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Aubry Chye was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three stolen bases and a walk.
“In Aubry Chye’s first at bat in her first varsity game of her career, she hit a double and in her second at-bat, she hit a home run over the centerfield fence,” exclaimed Central coach John Blake. “Alex Luttrell also had an in-the-park home run tonight.”
“It was a really good night. We had 25 hits over the two games,” Blake said.
In game two, Gracie Weinert started pitching for the Spartans and threw two innings, giving up a hit, three runs, all earned, and had three walks and strikeouts.
Nelson threw the last inning of the game, striking out two of the three batters she faced.
The Spartans (2-0) had two runs in the first, six in the second and 10 in the third.
In game two, Luttrell was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. Geralyn Soberalski, Adams, Riley Mast and Aylin Davila all went 2-for-3 at the plate. Mast had a triple, three RBIs and two stolen bases.
Wren Nelson was 2-for-2 for the Spartans, with a double. Maxie Green was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks.
“I am super proud of these girls,” said Blake. “We’ve talked a lot about starting out early and we executed the game plan well tonight. We were patient at the plate and our baserunning was phenomenal.”
“Shelby has a young team and the coach is doing a really good job keeping them focused,” added Blake.
Central hosts Onekama on Friday in Scottville.