SCOTTVILLE — While not on the original schedule, Mason County Central picked up a doubleheader with Lake City on Tuesday and came away with a pair of non-conference wins to start the 2022 season.

Central bested Lake City, 8-6, in four innings, called after an hour and a half time limit, and 12-5 in six innings in game two.

“After practicing outside a whopping total of three times, just to be outside playing a game was awesome,” said MCC coach John Blake.

The winning pitcher in game one was senior Jessica Gerbers. She threw all four innings, giving up eight hits, one walk and six runs (four earned), while striking out three.

The Spartans’ offense rapped out nine hits. Leading the hitting attack was Emily Adams, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Seven other Spartan batters had a single hit apiece.

In game two, the winning pitcher was sophomore Gracie Weinert. She threw six innings, giving up 12 hits, five runs (four earned), no walks and threw two strikeouts. According to Blake, Weinert is playing softball for the first time since the seventh grade.

All five runs in the second game were scored in the first inning and Blake indicated the team settled down after that inning.

Offensively the Spartans collected 20 hits as eight of nine batters recorded hits. Jessica Gerbers was 4-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a double. Jerilyn Soberalski was 3-for-3 with two walks and a run. Emily Adams was 3-for-4 with a walk. Riley Mast was 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs. Alex Lutrell was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs. Weinert was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Sarah Keefer was 2-for-4 with a run, and Ashley Green had a run while going 1-for-3 at the plate.

“This was a good start. I have six sophomores and only one senior, and only have 10 on the team,” commented Blake. “I have a whole lot of athleticism. I can play them in a lot of different positions.”