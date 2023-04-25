HESPERIA — Senior Wren Nelson earned a pair of wins, pitching Mason County Central softball to 17-9 and 17-7 wins over Hesperia on Tuesday in Hesperia.
"I am proud of the girls," said Central coach John Blake. "In both games, we gave up a lot of runs in one inning; we had the lead, lost it and then took it back at the plate in the next at-bats."
Nelson pitched seven innings in game one, allowing 10 hits and nine runs (five earned), while striking out six and walking four.
Offensively, all but two Central players had hits in game one. The Spartans were led by Alex Luttrell, going 4-for-5 at the plate and recording an RBI. Wren Nelson was also 4-for-5 and Geralyn Soberalski was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Riley Mast had two triples and four RBIs.
Central (5-4, 4-2 WMC Rivers) also won the nightcap in a mercy-shortened five inning game.
Freshman Aubrey Chye started game two, pitching three innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits and five walks, while striking out five.
Nelson entered after the Spartans lost the lead, pitching two innings, striking out six and giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and walking one.
In game two, the Spartans had a total of 22 hits and 15 RBIs.
"Everyone got on base," said Blake. "The bats finally came alive."
Sarah Keefer was 2-for-2, Mikayla McVicker, in her first varsity game, was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Emily Adams was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Aubrey Chye was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and an in-the-park homerun. Eli Bendele had a double with two RBIs and, once again, hit the outfield fence, just shy of a home run.
The Spartans will play host to Frankfort on Thursday.