SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central welcomed Wyoming Godwin Heights to Spartan Community Field on Thursday by handing the Fighting Wolverines a 27-7 defeat in Week one of the 2023 football season.
The two high schools were playing competitively in football for the first time, with Central handing Godwin Heights the first loss of the season and the series.
“Our kids kept playing, even losing a player to injury and stepped up,” said David Smith in his first game as head coach at Mason County Central. “We had some nervous penalties and turnovers, but we are still a young team. We have three seniors and three sophomores and a freshman quarterback.”
With a new coach and new uniforms for the 2023 season, Central struck first with 4:22 remaining on the clock in the first quarter. The Spartans were in a third-and-10 situation, with the ball on the 10-yard-line when Godwin Heights was called for offsides, moving the ball to the 5. The next play the Spartans’ Ethan Huffman carried the ball in for a touchdown.
The two-point conversion attempt was no good and the Spartans were in the lead, 6-0, a lead that carried in to the second quarter.
In the quarter, the Fighting Wolverines began passing. The home fans gasped just a bit when it appeared Godwin Heights hit a receiver along the sideline, near Central’s 35 yard line, but the pass was caught just out of bounds. The Spartans applied the pressure on defense and Godwin Heights was forced to punt.
The Spartans’ Quinton Lange caught the punt around the 35 yard line, and tip-toed through the defense and played with the sideline out of bounds for what looked like a touchdown, but the ball was fumbled. The ball was nearly pounced on by another Central player and ended up scooting out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
Instead of a MCC touchdown, the Fighting Wolverines got the ball on their own 20. That play took a little wind out of the Spartans’ sails for a couple minutes, but with 8:02 on the clock in the second quarter, Central’s Colten Sanders sacked the Godwin Heights’ quarterback for a loss of six and that put some fire back in the Spartans.
A series of intercepted passes or near interceptions came next. First Godwin Heights’ senior Jeff Zelaya intercepted a Spartan pass and on the next play, and Lange nearly intercepted the ball back.
With 3:25 remaining in the second quarter, MCC’s Eathen Huffman intercepted a Fighting Wolverines pass and ran it back for a touchdown for a Spartan 12-0 lead. The two point conversion pass was good and Central took a 14-0 lead.
Wyoming Godwin Heights responded just three plays later when quarterback Keion Beasley passed to Taisjon Allen who ran the ball in for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 14-6. The point-after kick was good and the Spartans held a 14-7 lead in to halftime.
In the third quarter, Central was gaining yards and a pass was complete and the receiver was taken down at the goal line, but the ball was brought back by a penalty and the Spartans were in a fourth down and 16 on the 30 yard line with 4:10 left in the third quarter.
The ensuing pass was incomplete, but a 15 yard penalty on Godwin Heights gave the Spartans a fourth and one on the 16 yard line. Central pushed through the line and a measurement was called to determine whether the Spartans had gotten enough yardage and they had; first down for Central.
MCC took the ball to the two yard line, then lost yardage on a tackle and then a motion penalty hurt and finally, Godwin Heights intercepted a pass with 33.8 seconds left in the third quarter.
Moving in to the fourth quarter, the Spartan defense held and Godwin Heights turned the ball over on downs.
Four plays later, Central junior Gus McLouth carried the ball to a first down on a fourth and two. Tyler Norton carried the ball in for a touchdown on the next play and the Spartans were on top, 20-7.
The two point conversion attempt looked like a misread on the play and the pass fell incomplete.
With 6:27 on the clock in the final quarter, Lange intercepted a Godwin Heights pass on the Spartans’ 47. Huffman then carried the ball for seven yards, along with yardage on plays by Norton, Pierce Bladzik and McLouth, all helping the Spartans to a first down and one on the 1. McLouth carried the ball for the touchdown with just 52.2 seconds left in the game.
With a point after kick by Central’s Dominic Greco, the Spartans were in the lead, 27-7.
“We definitely need to cut down on penalties and turnovers for next week,” Smith commented.
Mason County Central travels to Manistee next Thursday to play the 1-0 Mariners.