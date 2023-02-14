SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter lead and brought home a win in a West Michigan Conference crossover game with Whitehall on Tuesday in Scottville.

“I thought we played good, we came out with energy…,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “We went back to man-to-man in the second half, and I thought they did a really good job on it.”

Central’s Mallory Miller scored seven points in the opening quarter and Charlie Banks added five. The Spartans held Whitehall scoreless until nearly four minutes had passed in the quarter.

Both teams had a slow second quarter, with Central’s Peyton Welch dropping in four points to help her team take a 10 point halftime lead, 25-15.

The Spartans came out of the locker room after the half and were energized as they passed the ball in to Wren Nelson, who had six points in the third with just three minutes elapsed and Central got a 3-point bucket each from Jessica Petersen and Maxie Green.

Central outscored Whitehall, 17-8, in the quarter, while the Vikings finished out the game with a 10-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Ten Spartans got in some scoring action in the game on Tuesday, but Wren Nelson had a double-double to lead the team with a game-high 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Mallory Miller had nine points and Charlie Banks had seven. Banks, Green, Grace Weinert and Miller all had two assists each, Riley Mast had five rebounds and Eva Hradel had two steals.

“It was a good team effort tonight,” commented Weinert. “Wren had a good game, but everyone contributed.”

Whitehall’s Ashley Tenbrink had 12 points to lead the Vikings and Autumn Ferris and Lianne Fagan had six apiece.

The Spartans (15-3) and Vikings (10-9) have a long-standing all-time series as the game on Tuesday was the 81st meeting between the two programs and Central leads the series that began in fall 1979, 48-33.

Mason County Central plays again on Thursday, when it hosts Shelby in Scottville.

WHITEHALL (33)

Carnes 1 0-2 2, Zamajein 1 0-0 2, Tenbrink 4 0-0 12, Dempsey 2 0-0 5, Ferris 2 2-4 6, Ottinger 0 0-2 0, Shepard 3 0-3 6. Totals: 13 2-11 33.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (50)

Petersen 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 3, Banks 1 4-4 7, Welch 2 1-2 6, Weinert 1 1-2 3, Hradel 1 0-0 2, Davila 1 0-0 3, Miller 3 2-2 9, Nelson 6 1-2 13, Mast 0 1-4 1. Totals: 17 10-16 50.

Whitehall; 9;6;8;10;—;33

MC Central;17;8;17;8;—;50

3-point goals—Whitehall (5): TenBrink 4, Dempsey. Mason County Central (6): Petersen, Green, Banks, Welch, Davila, Miller. Total fouls—Whitehall 8, Mason County Central 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 32, Whitehall 29. Central scoring—McVicker 3, Chye 15, Haner 2, Baker 12.