SCOTTVILLE — A 40-15 lead in the first half over Manistee proved to be enough for the Mason County Central boys basketball team to secure a convincing win on Tuesday, 68-50, on its home court.

Central jumped out to a 16-0 lead to start the game before the Chippewas scored their first bucket of the game with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter. When the buzzer sounded, the Spartans were up 20-9.

Another 20 points scored in the second quarter by MCC, while they held Manistee to just six, put the Spartans up by 25 going in to the halftime break.

The lead did not seem to hinder the Chippewas’ desire to come back, as they scored the first field goal of the third quarter, just over a minute into it. They also outscored Mason County Central, 19-14, in the third quarter and 16-14 in the final frame.

“We’ve struggled to score the ball all year, and we’re just very stagnant on offense. We just don’t get the kids moving. I think you saw a little better second half where we looked a little more freed up and we scored 36 points in the second half,” said Manistee coach Zach Bialik. “They (Central) are a good team and they like to run-and-gun, like we do.

“We have to be a little more aggressive on the offense end. Pushing the ball up the floor like we did in the second half, we freed up a little of that ball pressure they had,” added Bialik.

Mason County Central’s leading scorers were juniors Will Chye with 20 points and Jayden Perrone with 17. Ten Spartans got in the scorebook in a valiant team effort. Manistee’s Caiden Cudney led Manistee with 16 points, followed by Connor Beaurie with nine.

The Spartans out rebounded Manistee, 32-23. Leading Central’s rebounders were Perrone with six, Kolden Myer and Landon Smith with five, and Will Chye with four. Chye and Perrone had three assists each and four players each had two steals for MCC, Simon Shimel, Chye, Perrone and Landon Smith.

“Great first half, a lot of really good things. To Manistee’s credit, they kept coming, and we didn’t respond with the same intensity (in the second half). I know it’s hard when you have a 25-point lead at halftime, but you have to find it and be a little better. We shot the ball well from the outside in the first half. Our first-half intensity on defense was really good,” said Mason County Central coach Tim Genson.

Along with several players, Genson particularly praised Landon Smith for his play Tuesday, as well as Jack VanderHaag, mentioning he had some nice shots.

After the win, the Spartans are 2-4 overall and with the loss, Manistee is 1-5.

The Spartans play again at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in a conference match up in Ravenna. Manistee hosts conference foe Muskegon Heights at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

MANISTEE (50)

Beaurie 3 3-4 9, Cudney 6 1-2 16, Edmondson 2 0-0 4, Scharp 1 1-2 3, Kott 3 0-0 7, Rischel 3 0-0 6, Fett 1 0-0 2, Schlaff 0 3-4 3. Totals: 19 8-12 50.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (68)

Chye 8 2-4 20, 2 0-0 5, Smith 3 1-2 7, Draper 2 0-0 5, Perrone 6 5-5 17, Shimel 0 1-2 1, Sterley 0 1-2 1, VanderHaag 2 0-0 6, Trivisonno 2 0-0 4, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-15 68.

Manistee;9;6;19;16;—;50

Mason County Central;20;20;14;14;—;68

3-point goals—Manistee (4): Cudney 3, Huber. Mason County Central (6): Thurow, Draper, Chye 2, VanderHaag 2. Total fouls—Manistee 16, Mason County Central 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Manistee 46, Mason County Central 42. JV Scoring—Manistee: Kott 14, Halcome 12, Petzak 9, Senters 6, Haag 3, Prince 2. Mason County Central: Thurow 11, Merz 10, Huffman 9, Anes 8, Sterley 4.