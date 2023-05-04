HESPERIA — Mason County Central ran a dual track meet with Hesperia on Thursday in Hesperia and won both the girls and boys meets by each taking 11 first place finishes.
The Spartan boys team outdistanced the Panthers, 76-56, and the girls team won, 85-46.
“It was nice to run a meet in some nice weather for the first time in a few weeks,” said Spartan boys coach Patrick Nelson.
The boys team took first place finishes in the 100 meters, where Quentin Lange set a personal record of 12.11 seconds. Kenton Spyker won the 400 in 56.59, Gavin Shirey won the 300 in a personal record of 2:21.58 and the 1,600 in 5:25.24.
In the 3,200, Cullen Kraus-McCarthy won in 12:22.13, Keenen Kelley won the 110 hurdles in a PR 18.63 and won the 300 hurdles in 45.23.
Gus McLouth won the discus with a PR distance of 112 feet, 4 inches, the pole vault was won by Zane McCabe in 8-6.
The 800 and 3,200 relay teams took first. The 800 relay team of Aidan Hilliker, Kaiden Cole, Zachary Groth and Riley McLouth ran 1:46.73 and the 3,200 relay team of Kraus-McCarty, Colter Kirchner, Shirey and McCabe ran a time of 9:48.91.
The first place finishes for the girls came when freshman Jaycee Myer won three events, setting a PR in the 200, winning the 100 hurdles in 19.37 and the high jump in 4-8.
Alexis Stepka ran a PR 1:11.99 to win the 400 and hannah Thurow ran 3:38.51 for a first in the 800.
Adison Thorne set a PR in the 1,600, running 6:57.57, as the Spartans took all three places in this event and all three times were PRs. Alexis Stepka took second with a PR time of 7:07.08 and Katie Henne ran a PR 8:21.55.
Jayden Baker set a PR in the 3,200, running 18:08.11 for first and Reaghan Brooks won the discus event with a toss of 80-11.
Three of Central’s relay teams took first place as well. The 400 relay ran 1:00.90 with the team of Nyvaeh Wendt, Tori Smith, Baker and Heidi Hofmann.
The 800 relay team of Ava Brooks, Smith, Baker and Myer ran 2:08.16 for the win and the 3,200 relay team of Cassidy Lorenson, Thurow, Thorne and Wendt ran a time of 14:29.26 to win.
“I am so proud of how hard the girls competed,” said Central girls coach Maria Holbrook. “Most of the girls competed in three to four events. It was a real team effort tonight. They are such a good group of girls to coach.”