FREMONT — The track teams at Mason County Central traveled to Fremont to compete in a West Michigan Conference Rivers dual meet on Tuesday as the teams Holton.
The Spartans also ran in heats against Fremont and Orchard View as those Lakes Division schools battled in duals.
Mason County Central's girls defeated the Red Devils, 84-38. The Spartans' boys defeated Holton, 84-38.
"Overall, the girls ran well," said Central coach Maria Holbrook. "I like to see the camaraderie and the encouragement they give each other. We didn't have many personal bests, but the girls competed hard."
Spartan freshman Jaycee Myer won three events on Tuesday; the 100-meter hurdles in 18.96, the 300 hurdles in 54.43 and the high jump, clearing 4-4.
Sophomore Mallory Miller also won an event, the shot put, with a throw of 25-7.5. Reaghan Brooks was second in the sot with a throw of 25-1 and second in the discus, throwing 74-6. Miller was also third in the discus with a throw of 69-4.
Other Spartans taking second place finishes were Ava Brooks in the 400 meters in 1:14.35, Adison Thorne in the 3,200 in 15:11.08, and the 3,200 relay team of Thorne, Alexis Stepka, Hannah Thurow and Brooks in 13:20.92.
In the boys race, the Spartans took two first place finishes, Gradyn Wilson in the shot put, with a throw of 42-7 and Kaiden Cole in the long jump with a leap of 19-0. Wilson also was third in the discus with a throw of 105-11.
Kenton Spyker ran 55.43 in the 400 to capture third place, Riley McLouth set a PR with an 18.83 in the 110 hurdles, securing second, and the 3,200 relay was second in 10:08.68 with the team of Brodey Clem, Gavin Shirey, Cullen Kraus-McCarty and Colter Kirchner.
Keenen Kelley and Riley McLouth each cleared 5-4 in the high jump, Kelley took second and McLouth third.
"We had several people nursing injuries and had people step up in many events," said Spartan boys coach Patrick Nelson. "Hopefully we can get everyone back for Thursday at our Scottville Optimist (meet) and be at full strength."