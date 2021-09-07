SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s volleyball team ran into a tough hitting and serving Whitehall team and lost the match in three straight games, 25-3, 25-6, 25-11, in a West Michigan Conference match.

“Our libero Keyara Peterson stepped up tonight with her serve receive. She had 11/13 serve receive passes,” said Spartan coach Erin O’Harra, who added, “We are a learning team. We are working on keeping positive and playing the game smarter.”

With the loss to Whitehall, Central falls to 0-2 in the WMC.

The Spartans are back on the court hosting a triangular at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 versus Manistee and Reed City.

Central’s individual statistics:

Keyara Peterson: 1-1 serving; 2-2 attacks; 2 digs; 11-13 serve receive.

Maxie Green: 2-3 serving; 1-7 sets; 2 digs.

Claudia Rodriguez: 2-3 serve receive.

Charlie Banks: 4-4 serving; 5-6 attacks, 1 kill; 1-2 sets; 1 dig; 2-2 serve receive.

Adria Quigley: 1 dig; 3-3 serve receive.

Madison Kaiser: 2-2 serving; 1-1 serve receive.

Ashlyn McKay: 1-2 serving; 1-1 attacks, 1 kill; 1-1 serve receive.

Jessica Gerbers: 2-2 serving; 1-2 attacks; 2 digs; 5-13 serve receive.

Amya Battice: 1-1 serving; 1 attack; 4-4 serve receive.

Wren Nelson: 2-3 serving; 1-7 attacks; 4-4 serve receive; 1 block.

Tori Dunblazier: 0-2 serving; 3/4 attacks, 1 kill; 2 digs; 6-7 serve receive; 1 block.

In the juinor varsity match, the Spartans defeated Whitehall, 25-20, 25-23, 15-12, evening their conference mark at 1-1.

Standouts at the net included Peyton Welch and Riley Mast on the net and Dunblazier also praised Mikayla McVicker, Aylin Davila and Anna Sterling’s passing.

Leading the junior varsity in attacking were Mast with 11-of-14 attacks and four kills, Welch with 5-of-8 attacks and four kills and Emily Campbell with 10--of-12 attacks and two kills.

Welch and McVicker led in serving. Welch was 10-of-11 and McVicker was 7-of-8.

Defensively, McVicker and Welch led with three digs apiece and Aylin Davila was a perfect 4-of-4 in serve receive. Madi Sherretz led in setting with 22-of-27 sets. Riley Mast recorded the Spartans’ only block.